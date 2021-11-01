OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Adults who want to hit the treadmill late on Sunday night, lift weights at 3 a.m. on a Wednesday or get some cardio work in on a holiday can now come to the Fulton Family YMCA, as the agency’s Fitness Center will now be open every hour of every day. Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met virtually Tuesday, October 26, and discussed several updates within the district. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- On Saturday, October 23, at approximately 4:49 p.m., the Oswego City Police Department was dispatched to Erie Street near Hillside Avenue on a suspicious death. Full story here.
- The Oswego Common Council met Monday, October 25, and unanimously approved all agenda items, including to change companies to run the city’s High Dam Facility after several issues with the current contract with Brookfield. Full story here.
- The Oswego City School District is launching a multipronged COVID testing program to meet recently enacted state Department of Health regulations. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the opening of free, public skating in the city of Oswego on Tuesday, November 2 at 6 p.m. and released the schedule for open and family skating for the 2021-22 winter season for both city ice rink facilities. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Despite a slow start brought on by warm September weather, the 2021 salmon fishing season on Lake Ontario and the Salmon River drew huge crowds of anglers. Full story here.
- Residents, property owners, business owners, and all interested parties are encouraged to join a virtual Public Workshop on Wednesday, November 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is the third and final workshop of the Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency (CLEAR) initiative. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution during its October meeting to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to Oswego Health. It designates $500,000 to the agency for the recruitment and retention of medical workers. Full story here.
- Oswego County has a variety of frightfully fun attractions to enjoy this Halloween season. Six of them made the list of “Best Haunted Houses in Upstate NY: 21 Scary Halloween Attractions to Make You Scream,” according to Geoff Herbert on www.newyorkupstate.com. Full story here.
