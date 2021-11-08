Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 31 – November 6

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Mayor Deana M. Michaels and the common council recently announced their intentions to support local organizations, clubs and and not for profits with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Full story here.
- Although members of the Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, November 3, it did not have enough councilors present to reach quorum, causing them to strike all items on the planned agenda for that night. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced grant funding awarded to local businesses and non-profit organizations throughout the City of Oswego from the second round of funding under the city’s COVID-19 REVIVAL funding to assist with recovering from the pandemic. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 27 in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- According to police, on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:01 p.m., State Police responded to a fatal roll-over crash on Bunker Hill Road in the town of Oswego, Oswego County. Full story here.
- Oswego County Today reporter Michael Johnson provides a narrative of paddling the upper Salmon River reservoir. Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public in his biweekly video. He discussed COVID-19 and highlighted the county’s veterans. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Board of Elections has released the unofficial results for this year’s general election. See the results here.
- The Oswego County Health Department has been working with schools and health care providers to establish a plan for child vaccinations in anticipation of approval from federal regulators. Full story here.
