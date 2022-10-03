OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Fulton has finalized its plan to repave Interstate Rt. 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street with road preparation and repairs through November and repaving in 2023, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Full story here.
- During the Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting, Tuesday, September 27, the board discussed an assessment report for secondary level education. Full story here.
- Thursday, September 29, friends, family, and community members gathered in the courtroom of the Fulton Municipal Building to witness Judge David Hawthorne officially swear in five city officials. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The next ‘History on Tap’ program features Oswego Town Historian George R. DeMass who will speak on the “Twenty-nine Objects That Define the Town of Oswego, NY.” The program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers Restaurant, in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St. Admission is free. Full story here.
- Refurbishment of the Old City Hall Building in Oswego, otherwise known as the Market House 1836 Project, was under notable discussion during last night’s Common Council meeting Monday, September 26. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday, September 29, the city of Oswego and the Oswego Firefighter’s Association Local 126 have reached a new contractual agreement set to take effect on January 1, 2023. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at the Richland Hotel in Richland, New York, on Sunday, September 25, to remember fellow rider Michael Geer and to raise funds for several charities dedicated to his memory. Full story here.
- There are many risk factors than can lead to substance abuse disorder in young people. A healthy family environment and early prevention teaching from parents and role models can minimize many of those risk factors. With that in mind Farnham Family Services provides a number of services that focus on families and parenting. Full story here.
- New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the beginning of several hunting seasons in New York, including bowhunting for bear and deer in the Northern and Southern zones and the start of small game hunting seasons statewide. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department announced that five Oswego County residents have been diagnosed with laboratory confirmed flu so far this season. Four of those diagnosed are children. Full story here.
