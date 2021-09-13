OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The City of Fulton Common Council met Tuesday night, September 7, and passed a number of resolutions, including to hold two public hearings at the next meeting in two weeks. Full story here.
- Wednesday, September 8, city of Fulton officials announced a total of $400,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will support the city’s small businesses. Full story here.
- Wilkins Recreational Vehicles, Inc announced that it has completed an agreement to purchase Great Outdoors RV and will soon acquire their operations located in Fulton, New York, and Clay, New York. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- With classes starting, the Oswego City School District’s Board of Education held its first meeting of the school year on Tuesday. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday a Popeye’s restaurant, owned by Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, INC will be coming to Oswego later this year, with construction slated to begin this fall and to open in the spring. Full story here.
- On Saturday, September 11, some Oswego Health employees and their supporters protested New York State’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all health care workers for the second time in the last two weeks. Full story here.
- On Saturday, September 11, the city of Oswego remembered those who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago and following the events. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed the public on Tuesday, September 7, during his biweekly video update. In the video, he discussed the surge in COVID-19 cases, National Preparedness Month, and the Tourism Tip of the Week. Full story here.
- With cases of COVID-19 surging again in Oswego County, officials are reminding people to get vaccinated, follow public health recommendations, and comply with isolation and quarantine orders from the County Health Department. Full story here.
- During Thursday’s Oswego County Legislature meeting, the legislative body approved all 25 resolutions that were proposed. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department announced that three mosquito samples collected last week from the towns of Palermo, Hastings and West Monroe have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). One mosquito sample collected from the town of West Monroe has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). In addition, a third horse from the town of Palermo has died from EEE. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: