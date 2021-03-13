OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories of this past week.
Three COVID-19 Exposures At G. Ray Bodley Leave 39 Students, 3 Basketball Coaches In Quarantine
FCSD BOE Discusses Proposal To Have Students In School Five Days Per Week
Two Arrested Following Investigation Of Alleged Robbery In Oswego
Oswego Councilor Praises Lowered Water, Sewer Fees During Common Council Meeting
Chairman Weatherup Discusses Pandemic Anniversary In State Of The County Address
Hatch Act Investigation Closed: Sheriff Hilton Warned With No Further Action For Participation In Trump Flotilla Rally
