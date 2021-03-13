Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: 3/6 – 3/12/2021

March 13, 2021 Shea O'Malley
Oswego County Today Weekly Roundup graphic by Fred Reed.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories of this past week.

Endurance Athletes Celebrate 2021 Festival Of Flakes

Three COVID-19 Exposures At G. Ray Bodley Leave 39 Students, 3 Basketball Coaches In Quarantine

FCSD BOE Discusses Proposal To Have Students In School Five Days Per Week

Two Arrested Following Investigation Of Alleged Robbery In Oswego

Oswego Councilor Praises Lowered Water, Sewer Fees During Common Council Meeting

Chairman Weatherup Discusses Pandemic Anniversary In State Of The County Address

Hatch Act Investigation Closed: Sheriff Hilton Warned With No Further Action For Participation In Trump Flotilla Rally

 

Oswego Cinema 7 Reopens Today

 

