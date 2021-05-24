OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top news stories of this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- United Way and Burritt Motors are on their way to recruiting 80 volunteers for the May 26, 2021 Day of Caring, which focuses on assisting homebound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area. Volunteers will help spruce up and make minor house repairs for 10 homes including painting, trimming, mulching, planting flowers and other outdoor needs to assist the resident. Full story here.
- From May 24 to June 6, 2021, The City of Fulton Police Department is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the 2021 Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization. Full story here.
- The City of Fulton is pleased to announce that the popular Tunes In June concert series will take place this year and run Wednesday’s in June at the downtown gazebo on South First Street in Fulton. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the City of Oswego is using $40,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan to issue COVID-19 recovery grants to community organizations in the city, including the Oswego Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5885, Oswego Elks Lodge #271, Oswego Moose Lodge #743 and the Oswego American Legion Post #268. Full story here.
- The Oswego City School District Board of Education has appointed longtime area administrator and OCSD alumnus Ryan Lanigan as its new Oswego High School principal. Full story here.
- On May 19, 2021, Lyndon R. Lewis age 61 of Granby, New York, died at the Oswego Hospital from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash, which occurred on State Route 481 near St. Peter’s Cemetery. Full story here.
- The Oswego City Fire Department celebrated its 145th anniversary as a professional department on Thursday, May 20, as it conducted a dress inspection with Mayor Billy Barlow. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- New York State Assemblyman and Republican Minority Leader Will Barclay held a town hall meeting Saturday, May 15 at the H. Douglas Barclay County Courthouse in Pulaski, along with another meeting in Central Square that same day. Full story here.
- According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 81 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from May 12 to May 18. The county will now be briefing the public with these videos every other Tuesday instead of weekly. The next video will be aired Tuesday, June 1. Oswego County Today will continue providing our weekly updates each Tuesday. Full story here.
- The New York State Department of Transportation advised motorists to expect rolling, single lane closures on State Route 104 in Oswego County between the interchange with Interstate 81 in the Town of Parish and the intersection with State Route 13 in the Town of Williamstown, starting Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Full story here.
- All Oswego County school districts voted and approved of their district’s budgets. Full story here.
State news:
- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19, the state is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on face masks and social distancing for vaccinated people. Full story here.
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a new vaccination program that will provide free NYS lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million. Full story here.