Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: 7/25 – 7/31

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Brad Broadwell, executive director of the Fulton Community Development Agency and a native of Fulton, has spent around 40 years around the country and the world honing his skills in economic development and policy, and has now brought that experience to his hometown in Fulton. Full story here.
- On Monday afternoon, July 26, at approximately 3 p.m., the Fulton Police Department responded to the North Bay Campground located at 925 Phillips St, for the report of an agitated male with a machete. Full story here.
- The Fulton Jazz Festival returns for 2021 with four nights of live jazz, all in beautiful settings, from August 11 to August 14. Full story here.
- NY StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide) and Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) are teaming up to offer free, confidential internet access at OCO’s main office, on 239 Oneida Street in Fulton NY, for telehealth appointments as part of StateWide’s larger Community Telehealth Access Project (CTAP). Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego Common Council accepted a donation of picnic tables from Jesse Vannuchi and the Oswego Renaissance Association to be used in Franklin Square Park at Monday’s bi-monthly Common Council Meeting. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday August 8 in celebration of National Lighthouse Day on August 7. Full story here.
- After 16 months of a skeleton-like operation, the Oswego Public Library has its reopening plan, starting with the children’s room which will host kids starting Monday, August 2. Full story here.
- The proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary will be the subject of the next ‘History on Tap’ event on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- On Sunday, July 25, 2021, at around 2:04 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 48, between County Line Road and County Route 46, in the Town of Granby, which resulted in the death of the driver. Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his biweekly video updating the community on what is going on in the county. In the video, he addressed a spike in COVID-19 cases, due in part to the Delta variant of the virus, a national marine sanctuary initiative, and the county’s Restaurant Recovery Program. Full story here.
- State Senator Patty Ritchie visited HealthWay Family of Brands recently to recognize the Pulaski-based business with the New York State Senate’s Empire Award. Full story here.
- The Food Bank of Central New York will host a mobile food pantry Tuesday, August 3 in the parking lot of Life Church. Full story here.
- Extraordinary Acres Playground at Van Lieu Park in Central Square, the community’s first all-inclusive playground, will have its public grand opening on Sunday, August 8 from 1 to 6 p.m. Full story here.
