Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 21 – August 27

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. Full story here.
- Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city starting August 26. Full story here.
- The Fulton Jazz Festival is sponsoring ‘Saturday in the Park,’ a free concert, Sept. 3, at Fulton’s Voorhees Park, 168 E. 4th St., according to festival president Joe Cortini. Full story here.
- Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Full story here.
- The passage of three resolutions aimed at removing lead piping leading into residential homes throughout the City of Oswego, was a main component passed during Monday’s Common Council meeting, August 22. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Full story here.
- Overwhelming public support for former Oswego City School District Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Joe Babcock dominated the OCSD Board of Education meeting Tuesday August 23. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Saturday, August 20, 2022, saw the running of the annual Deerfly Trail Race on the trails of Winona Forest. Full story here.
- Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair! To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department reported Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in one mosquito pool (sample) in the town of Palermo, and West Nile virus (WNV) was found in one pool at Toad Harbor Swamp in the town of West Monroe. Full story here.
- It’s a beautiful day and Rudy Walthert, owner of Platte Farm in Mexico, New York, is ready to go outside to work for several hours in the bright sunshine. While applying sunscreen for recreational activities may be routine, applying sunscreen when headed out to work may not be a priority, but it should be. Full story here.
