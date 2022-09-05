OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- On August 26, 1957, 16 people gathered at the home of Tom Adams on Forest Avenue in Fulton to formulate a constitution for a new radio club. Temporary officers were elected to serve until an annual meeting was held in October. And there, the Fulton Amateur Radio Club was born. Full story here.
- Oswego Industries Inc. is pleased to announce Lee Sullivan as their Director of Services. Sullivan is directing the agency’s day habilitation and vocational programs, in addition to the programs at sister agency The Arc of Oswego County. Full story here.
- The Fulton Jazz Festival sponsored ‘Saturday in the Park’ at Fulton’s Voorhees Park, 168 E. Fourth St., Fulton. The free concert ran from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Representatives of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, Oswego County, New York Sea Grant (NYSG), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) National Marine Sanctuary Great Lakes Program shared their thoughts on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary in a recently-aired story produced by WPBS- TV, Watertown, New York. Full story here.
- “Al Bremmer: A Retrospective,” featuring work from the late SUNY Oswego art professor emeritus, will start the season for the college’s Tyler Art Gallery. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Health Department is winding down its annual rabies vaccination clinic schedule. Only two more clinics remain, including one planned for 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Minetto Volunteer Fire Department located at 12 Barrett Drive. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics each Tuesday and on the second Wednesday of each month. Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department reported that a horse which died in the town of Mexico has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). Full story here.
- August 31, at around 10:47 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 6200 County Route 17, in the Town of Redfield, when two Oswego County teenagers were pronounced dead after coming into contact with live wires. Full story here.
- Many families are struggling to make ends meet in today’s economy. The rising costs of rent, heat, gas and food have impacted people across the country and here at home. Recognizing this struggle, Oswego County employees are coming forward to help their neighbors and have a meaningful impact in their communities. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: