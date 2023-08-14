OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: August 6 – 12
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Lions Club Club is hosting their 33rd Annual Charby’s Duck Derby in Fulton; the event running from noon – 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 10. The award for first prize is $2,500, with other prizes being awarded throughout the day. See full story here
- Oswego County Legislator (D-25) and Fulton resident Frank Castiglia Jr. sent a letter to the editor voicing concerns over the sale of 38 properties/land parcels at a Fulton City Auction recently, worried the homes would be sold to non-compliant landlords. See full story here for both Castiglia and Fulton Mayor Deanna Michaels comments.
- Grace Olon from G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton was awarded the inaugural SUNY ESF Book Award, from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF). See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego Elks Lodge will host the annual Stuff-A-Bus distribution campaign for the Oswego City School District on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 3-6 p.m.; the program sponsored by the United Way of Oswego County. See full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will host a special grand opening event for the new William S. Cahill Pier on Wednesday, August 16. The event is open to the public. See full story here.
- James N. Stewart, age 48 of Warners, NY was arrested in Brooklyn, NY by the US Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force Syracuse and NY City Offices. Mr. Stewart was turned over to members of the Oswego City Police Department’s criminal investigation division and transported back to the Oswego Police Department. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Village of Parish held its Parish Old Home Days in Oswego County on Saturday Aug. 5 – the annual celebration hosting a myriad of events, craft and food venders alike. See full story here.
- The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office announced the installation of a new body scanner, located in the Corrections Division at the Public Safety Building. The scanner provides quicker scans at a safer distance, picking up metallic/nonmetallic threats, drugs,. weapons and contraband. See full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature awarded the Sandy Pond Channel Maintenance Association (SPCMA) $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to ensure continued navigation from Sandy Pond to Lake Ontario, while also safeguarding the local economy. See full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
