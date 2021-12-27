Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 19 – December 25

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- ‘Tis the season for heartfelt and beautiful greetings. With this in mind, Fulton Sunrise Rotarians created handmade Christmas cards for the residents at Seneca Manor. Full story here.
- Neighborhood Pride Grants provide an opportunity for groups of neighbors to work together on a community project. This year, three groups came together with an interest in enhancing the Holiday Lighting in Veterans Park. Full story here.
- The City of Fulton Police Department is asking for assistance in an attempt to locate 16 year old, Kiera Purdy. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The State University of New York Board of Trustees announced the appointment of SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley as interim chancellor to lead the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Full story here.
- The State University of New York (SUNY) has appointed Dr. Mary C. Toale officer-in-charge at SUNY Oswego, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Full story here.
- Oswego Police announced they have arrested two people, Michael A. Umbarila age 21 of Davenport, Florida, and Tyler A. Lobasso, age 22 of Brookhaven, New York, in connection to vandalism in the city during Halloween. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The games of winter are about to begin, and 2021-22 promises to be another great season of racing and recreation on the snow covered trails of Winona State Forest, with several projects and improvements enhancing the experience for outdoor lovers. Full story here.
- On December 20, 2021, at around 7:30 a.m., Oswego County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers were investigating a social media threat regarding a school shooting at CiTi BOCES in Mexico, New York. Full story here.
- To capture the festive holiday lights across Oswego County, Oswego County Today reporter Michael Johnson set out to tour the cities and small towns and photograph the glowing illumination that graces our public spaces. Photo gallery here.
