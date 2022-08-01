Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 24 – July 30

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- On Sunday, July 24, at about 6:20 p.m., members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Broadway (St. Rt. 3) and W. Second St. S. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. Full story here.
- As part of Fulton’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), plans have been submitted by Construction Design and Management, (CDM), Syracuse, to redevelop the former Nestle site’s Building 30 as residential units, as it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Full story here.
- On Saturday, July 23, members of the Fulton Police Department responded to an address in the city regarding an 82-year-old man who had been found in his residence after having been assaulted. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Oswego American Legion Post 268 representative Robert Taylor came before the Oswego Common Council Monday evening, to present Mayor Barlow and the City of Oswego with the first Ukrainian Fallen Patriot Recipient plaque during their monthly meeting, Monday, July 25. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday, July 27, the completion of a new docking system along the West Linear River Walk on the Oswego River to provide access for vessels of all sizes to dock along the riverwalk. Full story here.
- Having an idea is great; experiencing your idea is even better. And experience is exactly what officials from the New York State Canal Corporation and New York State Power Authority did during their “On the Canals” tour in Oswego Wednesday, July 27. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Every summer the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries (NMS) hosts a photo contest to celebrate the sanctuary system. Full story here.
- State Police in Hastings is investigating a fatal motorcycle/truck crash that occurred at the intersection of County Route 26 and Kipp Road in the town of Parish, Oswego County. Full story here.
- Patrick Dewine, co-administrator for Imagination Library of Oswego County, presented Dolly Parton’s free book program at a recent Town of New Haven board meeting explaining the program and provided data related to the success of the program. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature continues its work to support the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a landmark piece of legislation in 1990 that guarantees that people with disabilities will have access to employment, public accommodations, services and telecommunications. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Land Bank returned 11 vacant, blighted or abandoned parcels to the property tax rolls in 2021 and continues the vital work of improving neighborhoods and providing quality, affordable housing to Oswego County communities. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: