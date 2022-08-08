Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 31 – August 6

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Full story here.
- The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Full story here.
- The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, August 2, when it discussed a sludge disposal agreement with the county, proposed police satellite stations, and introducing Bird scooters to the city. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Harborfest once again celebrated its annual event after a long, two-year pandemic sabbatical. Full story here.
- On Saturday, August 27, 2022, the Oswego City County Youth Bureau will be hosting a “kids community yard sale.” Full story here.
- The last installment of a Comprehensive Efficiency Study created for the Oswego City School District was presented to the Board of Education during their bi-monthly meeting, Tuesday, August 2. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Health Department announced its vaccination clinic schedule for August, which includes expanded hours for back-to-school immunizations. Full story here.
- On Friday, July 29, 2022, at around 8:55 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven. Full story here.
- State Police is investigating a motorcycle/car crash that occurred on Friday, July 29, at the intersection of State Route 104 and the I-81 southbound exit ramp in the town of Mexico, Oswego County. Full story here.
- New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. Full story here.
- New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected again in a mosquito pool (sample) collected from the town of Palermo. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department is working with the Wildlife Services Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for wildlife across a large portion of the county. Full story here.
- Oswego County has a new dog in the fight as it works to control the water chestnut population in the Oswego River. An integrated system of hand-pulling and herbicide application now includes the use of a drone. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: