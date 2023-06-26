OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: June 18 – June 24
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Police Department is urgently seeking more officers to join their force; Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis saying a new recruitment information campaign is underway until August 7. See full story here.
- Fulton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Polish Home on June 18; a 17-year-old male victim sustaining a minor leg wound. See full story here.
- Fulton Block Builders Director Linda Eagen said the organization received a $125,000 matching grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation at the FBB Kickoff Dinner June 7. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the opening of the Charles E. Gallagher public pool today, Monday, June 26, 2023. Free public swimming will be held M-F from 12:30 -5:00 p.m./Sat. and Sun. from noon-5:00 p.m. See full story here.
- St. Luke Health Services in Oswego is now offering a new program that enables seniors to stay at home – CAPABLE (Community Aging in Place – Advancing Better Living for Elders). See full story here.
- Paddlefish 2023 returns to the Oswego River Saturday, July 15. The event is powered by Oswego Health. Kayaks will paddle down the Oswego River from Fulton to Oswego. See full story here.
- The Oswego Yacht Club held their 2023 Hospice Regatta on Saturday, June 17 – the event a sailing success. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- A fatal motor vehicle/ bicycle accident occurred on County Route 1 in the town of Scriba on June 21; a 2011 Chevrolet Impala colliding with a male operating a bicycle towing a small wagon. See full story here.
- The Oswego County Fair is returning this summer after the pandemic shutdown, the three-day event running from June 30 to July 2. See full story here.
- Oswego County STOP-DWI announced that Oswego County police agencies plan to participate in a special effort to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving; the campaign through the July Fourth weekend. See full story here.
