OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The city of Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, March 15, when it invited city residents to speak during seven separate public hearings, and then voted on the proposed amendments, including proposed changes to various fees relating to contractual work and construction in the city. Full story here.
- On Wednesday, March 16, the Fulton Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing at 301 Erie St. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who said a female suspect cut her leg open with a knife earlier in the morning, while at 501 Seneca St. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow and the Oswego Common Council recognized city officials and personnel from the Oswego Police Department, Oswego Fire Department, Department of Public Works and the Oswego Code Enforcement Office during their meeting on Monday, March 14. Full story here.
- On March 17, 2022, Jeff R. Wallace, age 69, of Oswego, New York, was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. by the Oswego City Police Department. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the proposal of a new Social District in downtown Oswego allowing for the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages outdoors throughout an identified district area. Full story here.
- Oswego firefighters were busy Friday morning, March 18, battling two building fires, one on Miner Road in Scriba and one on West Third Street in the city of Oswego. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Although Ukraine is half a world away from the quiet streets and country roads of the Sandy Creek Central School District, students, teachers and community members have answered the call for much needed supplies for the war ravaged eastern European nation. Full story here.
- Strong debate over taxpayer funded airport upgrades was a key discussion during a County Legislative meeting, Wednesday, March 16. Full story here.
- A couple was arrested Wednesday, March 16, following a long investigation into the death of a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy last year. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department will hold its first rabies clinic of 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Oswego County Highway Garage at 31 Schaad Dr., Scriba. Full story here.
- The H. Lee White Maritime Museum and other waterfront organizations, are preparing to host the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22. Full story here.
