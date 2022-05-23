Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: May 15 – May 21

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Fulton’s Special Events Committee continued its series of events in the city with the second annual Big Truck Day held yesterday, Saturday May 14 along the shore of Lake Neatahwanta at the Fulton War Memorial Complex. Full story here.
- The Richard S. Shineman Foundation recently awarded Fulton Block Builders a matching $125,000 grant for its 2022 Block Challenge program. Full story here.
- The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, May 17, for a second meeting this month to approve a handful of resolutions. Full story here.
- Wednesday, May 18, the Fulton City School District Board of Education met to accept election results. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow released the “Concerts @ the Square” schedule and band line up for summer 2022. Full story here.
- The Oswego City School District Board of Education met last night, Tuesday, May 17, with all members present, when it discussed the arts program and intramurals. Full story here.
- Oswego Firefighters were summoned to the City’s Water Treatment Facility in the early afternoon of Thursday, May 19, for a minor chlorine leak from a cylinder used in water treatment. Full story here.
- Oswego Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in a multiple family residence at 110 West Bridge Street just before 4 a.m. on Friday, May 20. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Pulaski’s South Park came alive with music, food and a wide variety of crafts and services as the Village celebrated the 9th annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Full story here.
- According to police, on Wednesday, May 18, just after 1 p.m., State Police in Pulaski were dispatched to 250 Pine Grove Road Camp #7 in the town of Richland, New York, regarding an individual shooting his rifle at his neighbor’s property. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature recognized May 15 to 21 as National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week during its monthly meeting in May. Full story here.
