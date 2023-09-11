Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: Sept. 3 – Sept. 9

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sept. 3 – Sept. 9
City of Fulton news:
- Jared Massett, the owner of Ansun Graphics, a Syracuse-based commercial printer and their VP of Sales Jim Mahon, recently acquired Fulton Screen Print & Embroidery (FSP&E) from owner Tom Brady. See full story here.
The Fulton Police Department arrested former Oswego County Opportunities employee, 31-year-old Lauren A. Woods of Fulton, for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male while employed at the Youth Shelter. See full story here.
- A graduate in Cayuga Community College’s Class of 2021, Marianne Natoli, is turning her passion for classic films and documentaries into a rapidly rising career as a social media influencer. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow proposed a $50 reduction to the sewer bill for City of Oswego flat rate users. The latest $50 reduction would follow a $200 annual reduction in 2019 and a second $100 reduction in 2021. See full story here.
- Mayor Barlow has announced the City of Oswego has partnered with DJI Docks to implement drone docking in several areas of the city for emergency response use and community protection. See full story here.
- The City of Oswego is cautioning anglers fishing along the Oswego River, as construction is underway along the Linear Walkway’s west bank. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Jail announced it has secured Wellpath as its health provider; the company a national healthcare system providing medical and mental care to vulnerable patients in challenging clinical environments. The one-year contract begins September 1, 2023. See full story here.
- ConnextCare of Pulaski has announced plans to open a new acute care clinical space in September 2023. The new space will be utilized for walk-in and scheduled same-day appointments for the treatment of minor injuries and illnesses. See full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department is cautioning diligence in protecting against mosquito bites; the agency reporting that West Nile virus (WNV) was found in three separate mosquito pools (samples). One in the town of West Monroe, another in the town of Hastings and a third in the town of Palermo. See full story here.
