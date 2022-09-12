OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Full story here.
- Working together, Huhtamaki, Inc. and the city of Fulton have completed several Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects at the facility, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, as well as others in planning and under way. Full story here.
- Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program which donates to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” recently made $2,500 contributions to ‘Blessings In A Backpack’ and to Friends of Great Bear, according to Bill Carhart, CEO. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Representatives of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, Oswego County, New York Sea Grant (NYSG), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) National Marine Sanctuary Great Lakes Program shared their thoughts on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary in a recently-aired story produced by WPBS- TV, Watertown, New York. Full story here.
- The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to present “The Remarkable Story of the 1985 Recovery of a WWII Aircraft from Loch Ness, Scotland” by maritime archaeologist Joseph W. Zarzynski on Saturday, September 24 at 1:30 p.m. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem Health Specialist Stacy Furgal has recently been recognized by Women of Fisheries as one of six co-authors on an article on lake trout stocking into Lake Ontario. Full story here.
- Trees are an important part of our ecosystem. They clean our air and water, provide shade and regulate temperature. Trees reduce flooding, conserve energy and beautify streets. They provide food and house birds and other valued animals. Trees help us heal – physically and mentally. The list goes on. Full story here.
- On September 3, 2022, at 12:58 p.m., State Police responded to a reported shooting inside a residence at 7 Speach Drive in the town of Hastings, Oswego County. Full story here.
- Old Home Days, a key fundraiser for the Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, was celebrated on September 3-4 2022 in Redfield, New York. Full story here.
- One in four older adults has a fall each year according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The good news is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department announced that two more pools (samples) collected last week from the towns of Albion and West Monroe have tested positive for the West Nile virus (WNV). Both samples were taken prior to the aerial spraying that was conducted last week. The site in the town of West Monroe was treated by aerial spraying on Sept. 3. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department announced that a donkey from the town of Albion has died from Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV.) The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state Department of Health. Full story here.
