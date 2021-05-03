OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- To help the Fulton Police Department handle animal control calls, the city is now working with a local volunteer-run non-profit and contracted trappers in a new animal control program, which launched last month. The full story can be read here.
- A felony jury trial ended suddenly in Oswego County Tuesday afternoon, April 27, when the defendant, Djaquinn Johnson of Fulton, waived his rights and pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree, according to District Attorney Gregory Oakes. The full story can be read here.
- During the Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting, Tuesday, April 27, Regents exams were among the topics of discussion. Executive Director of Instruction and Achievement Daniel Carroll provided an update regarding Regents exams for this year. The full story can be read here.
- A former bus driver for the Fulton City School District, Frederick J. Haresign, age 61, of Oswego, was arrested Thursday, April 29 on a federal criminal complaint charging him with sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The full story can be read here.
City of Oswego news:
- Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the Oswego City Code Enforcement Office and the Oswego City Police Department will collaborate once again to conduct the annual “code enforcement blitz” on the West side of the City of Oswego from Utica Street to Lake Street in the first, third and fifth city wards. The full story can be read here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday, April 30, the start of the 2021 City of Oswego paving project, resulting in widespread construction and multiple detours throughout the city. The milling of city streets will begin today, Monday, May 3, and construction will last approximately three weeks. The full story can be read here.
- The Oswego City School District will be conducting its annual budget hearing on Tuesday, May 4, immediately following the regular Board of Education meeting which begins at 5 p.m. The full story can be read here.
- Early Sunday morning, May 2, 21 year old male was discovered in the Oswego River around 3:45 a.m. by a passerby who called Oswego 911. Using thermal imaging technology, the victim was quickly located, removed from the water by rescuers and transferred to an awaiting ambulance. The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Oswego City Fire Department. The full story can be read here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County residents may safely dispose of household hazardous waste products starting Saturday, May 1, at the Bristol Hill Solid Waste Facility at 3125 State Rte. 3, Volney. The full story can be read here.
- Oswego County Today’s weekly COVID-19 statistics update for April 21 through April 27 can be read here. Check back Tuesday, May 4 for the next update.
- In a tidy workshop on the shoulder of Tug Hill, an Orwell man is crafting instruments of wood, in search of the perfect combination of stunning visual beauty and pristine sound. The full story can be read here.
- Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a Spring Outdoor Job Fair to bring local employers, training institutions and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities. It is scheduled to run rain or shine from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 at the Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The full story can be read here.
State news:
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday, April 26, the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair, a special end-of-summer celebration at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse from August 20 to September 6. The full story can be read here.
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced On Tuesday, April 27, that New York State will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance on mask use for fully vaccinated people. The guidelines state that fully vaccinated people, defined as two or more weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, no longer need to wear masks outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues. The full story can be read here.
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday, April 28, that the 12 a.m. food and beverage service curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas beginning May 17 and for indoor dining areas beginning May 31. The full story can be read here.
