OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
Fulton news:
- The Fulton Family YMCA is set to offer their annual summer Day Camp program from July 6 until August 27. Full story here.
- According to Fulton Police, on May 25 at about 5:46 a.m., Fulton Police were called to G. Ray Bodley high school for a reported burglary. Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met May 25, and discussed anticipated federal stimulus funds’ guidelines and the process to use them. Full story here.
- The City of Fulton Tunes In June Concert Series kicks on Wednesday June 2 at noon at the downtown gazebo, and the restaurant vendors have been announced. Full story here.
- Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event Monday, June 14. The event will be open by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. Full story here.
Oswego news:
- After surviving for over a decade, the East Side Community Garden is getting ready for renovations to completely overhaul the area. Full story here.
- After 44 years at SUNY Oswego, President Deborah F. Stanley announced her retirement to the SUNY Oswego community. Full story here.
- Several resolutions to make key changes to the City of Oswego were passed during the Oswego Common Council meeting on Monday, May 24, including approval of bringing e-scooters to the city and a plan to redesign East First Street. Full story here.
- Two years after the Oswego Common Council denied National Grid’s petition for a noise ordinance, it passed Resolution No. 176 a different noise ordinance, marking the start of National Grid’s project to replace natural gas pipeline 55. Full story here.
- Six homes in the City of Oswego and four others across the county received a touchup yesterday, May 26, thanks to the fifth annual United Way Day of Caring. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego AmeriCorps is recruiting to fill several positions across Oswego County this summer to help children and youth have healthier futures by providing fitness activities and nutrition education. Full story here.
- On May 24, at around 4:51 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Route 45, between Factory Road and Island Road, in the Town of Palermo, which resulted in the death of a Phoenix man. Full story here.
- The weekly COVID-19 Statistics update from May 19 to May 25 can be found here. There will be another report Tuesday.
- Exelon Generation will perform a test of its public notification system on June 1 at 1 p.m. Full story here.
State news:
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that every person who gets vaccinated with either a first dose, or single dose of Johnson & Johnson, anywhere in New York State between May 24 and 31 is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any New York State Park, valid through September 30, 2021. Full story here.
- The New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout this Memorial Day weekend. Full story here.
- AAA Gas Prices Report May 28 – gas demand increases. Full story here.
