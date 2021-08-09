OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- At the Common Council meeting, Tuesday, August 3, residents and city employees discussed North Bay Campgrounds and concerns that have risen due to an incident on Monday, July 26, when a camper was arrested after a standoff with police. Full story here.
- The common council met and approved all items on the agenda at last night’s meeting, Tuesday, August 3, and city department heads gave updates to the public. Full story here.
- The City of Fulton and Fulton Block Builders (FBB) have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year and are excited about their most recent shared project – a Fall Festival this October. Full story here.
- Mayor Deana Michaels has announced the appointment of Adam Howard as chief for the City of Fulton Fire Department. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The City of Oswego Summer Bash photos can be found here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced $30,000 in grant funding will be issued to Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. to assist with the planning and administration of Harborfest in July of 2022. Full story here.
- The Oswego Bookmobile is in its final efforts to raise funds to purchase and build out a brand new Oswego Bookmobile. Full story here.
- Peaceful Remedies wrapped up Miles for Mary, seeing great success in the fundraiser’s second year. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Watching the seasons change across the broad expanse of North Sandy Pond, Linda Goodnough has a lifetime of experiences and stories to share about life on the 1000-acre waterway that her family has called home for generations. Full story here.
- On August 4, at around 8:42 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on County Route 33, near Caughdenoy Links Golf Course, in the Town of Hastings, where one person was pronounced dead. Full story here.
- Oswego County’s Youth Bureau hosted its first ever Family Fun Camp Night at Camp Hollis. Full story here.
- August 5, at around 2:28 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an accident at Thunder Island, located at 21 Wilcox Road in the Town of Granby, which resulted in the death of owner Ronald Falise. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department is working with the Wildlife Services Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for wildlife across a large portion of the county. Full story here.
- Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang released statistics that demonstrate the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine among Oswego County residents. Full story here.
State news:
- The independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James — led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark — released their report into the multiple allegations of sexual harassment by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Full story here.
