OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 22 – 28.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Fire Department recently received a $8,000 donation from Brookfield Renewable, U.S., towards the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and additional rescue equipment. See full story here.
- Shawn Cathcart, owner of CNY CPR, recently donated an Automated External Defibrillator to the Fulton Wrestling Club. See full story here.
- Neighborhood Watch organizer and Fulton’s First Ward Councilman Dan Farfaglia and Carolyn Holland, invited Fulton Block Builders (FBB) founder Linda Eagan to their monthly meeting to speak. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Oswego Common Council 7th Ward Councilor and Council President Rob Corradino, announced his candidacy to run as Mayor of Oswego in this upcoming year’s election. See full story here.
- Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson will keynote SUNY Oswego’s 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Sheldon Hall ballroom. See full story here.
- The Oswego Public Library is hosting a list of special events throughout the month of February. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego Counties AARP Tax-Aide Program is set to begin their tax preparation the first week of February. Appointments are available. See full story here.
- The Oswego County Federal Credit Union held their Eighth Annual “Gloves with Love” initiative, with volunteers placing hats, mittens, gloves and scarves around the cities of Oswego, Fulton and Mexico, NY. See full story here.
- Senior Ellie Filburn was selected as the 2022 Senior of the Year by the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) for her decades of volunteerism and community involvement. See full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.