City of Fulton news:
- This spring, 25 seniors from the Fulton City School District (FCSD) became the first students to complete a joint initiative at Cayuga Community College helping them earn credits toward a degree in information technology. Full story here.
- The City of Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered elderly female, Nancy J. Howe, age 70, of Fulton. Full story here.
- On June 30, 2022 at about 6:15 p.m., Fulton Police, Fulton Fire, and Menter Ambulance personnel were dispatched to 301 Erie St. for a reported unresponsive person. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Oswego High School seniors proudly walked the graduation stage yesterday, solidifying their final academic achievement; OHS celebrating their 166th commencement ceremonies at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena & Convocation Hall on the campus of SUNY Oswego, Saturday, June 25. Full story here.
- Walking down Dublin Street, one SUNY Oswego student was heading to a friend’s house for the night when he saw a car zoom by a stop sign and was then hit by a small projectile. What he thought was just “kids messing around,” was actually a social media trend that has been growing since March, the “Orbeez Challenge.” Full story here.
- Oswego will undergo a city-wide real property assessment over the course of the next two years, a move the city requires to obtain updated home and property information; the Common Council passing the measure during the Monday, June 27 meeting. Full story here.
- The Oswego City School District Board of Education met Friday morning, July 1. The meeting was a combined organizational meeting and regular board meeting. The board elected Dr. Lisa Glidden as president. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The annual concert and fireworks event at Mexico Point State Park is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Full story here.
- Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall on Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap with UPC 37432200293. Full story here.
- On June 27, 2022, the New York State Police in Pulaski received a check the welfare complaint for 29-year-old Charles W. Rothenburg of Sandy Creek, New York, and on June 29, 2022, following information received during the search, Rothenburg’s body was located deceased in the residence at 5863 State Route 11 in the Town of Sandy Creek. Full story here.
