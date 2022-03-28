OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met in-person and virtually Tuesday, March 22, and discussed the Read to Them program. Full story here.
- Frederick J. Haresign, age 62, of Oswego, New York pled guilty Wednesday, March 23, to possessing child pornography. Haresign formerly transported Fulton City School District children while employed at Golden Sun Bus Service. Full story here.
- Bruce Phelps, owner of Fulton Tool, has served on the Oswego Industries Board of Directors for 45 years and recently announced his intent to retire at the end of his current term. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Oswego Assistant Fire Chief Jon Chawgo announced his retirement after over 21 years of service to the City. Full story here.
- Oswego officials reported an update to the oil clean up effort at Oswego Harbor. Full story here.
- Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III has shared information for families regarding new COVID-19 state guidance. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- On Tuesday, March 22, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup addressed county residents about the death of Jordan Brooks, a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy from Palermo and reviewing the actions of the Department of Social Services Child Protective Services. Full story here.
- Oswego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord also issued a statement regarding Jordan Brooks. Full story here.
- In 2020, Oswego Health launched a tuition assistance program for their employees looking to advance their training as Registered Nurses. Among those who have taken advantage of the opportunity is Jill Cali, RN, BSN. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: