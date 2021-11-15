OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Board of Education met virtually Tuesday night, November 9, and discussed several updates including the district’s fall sports season and COVID-19 testing. Full story here.
- The Fulton Community Thanksgiving Dinner is on schedule for Thursday, November 25, from noon until all meals are gone, at First United Church of Fulton at 33 South Third Street in Fulton. Full story here.
- Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Crisis and Development program has created a “Shine the Light” display in recognition of National Runaway Prevention Month. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- In a quick meeting Monday night, November 8, the Oswego Common Council approved 16 resolutions. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a promotional ceremony Tuesday evening at City Hall for the Oswego Fire Department and Oswego Police Department, promoting seven police officers and six firefighters to new positions. Full story here.
- The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the license of Rehab Tavern Inc, doing business as “The Alley Cat” at 23 West Bridge Street in Oswego on November 10. Full story here.
- Oswego Alliance Church will offer a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- In response to the Oswego County Legislature’s October 14 resolution to oppose a vaccine mandate, members of the county’s healthcare community spoke out against the vote in a press conference yesterday, November 8. Full story here.
- The second annual Hot Cider Hustle warmed the hearts and moved the bodies of Northern Oswego County residents on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Full story here.
- On Tuesday, November 9, at around 10:48 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal one vehicle motor vehicle crash on County Route 6, north of County Route 45 in the Town of Volney. Full story here.
- Retired medical personnel across the country have come out to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oswego County recognizes Deb Patterson, RN for her help in the local effort. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: