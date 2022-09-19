Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 11 – September 17

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met, Tuesday, September 13, when it discussed the first few days of school, enrollment data, and this year’s summer programs. Full story here.
- Michael Curtis was originally studying to be a teacher, while Christian Dempsey started out as a driver manager/dispatcher for a trucking company. Eventually, serving in law enforcement became their common goal, and recently they rose to the ranks of chief and deputy chief respectively of the Fulton Police Department. Full story here.
- The Riverside Avenue Fulton Block Builder (FBB) group had some special guests at their celebration picnic. Mark Luciano Brookfield Renewable’s Stakeholder Relations Manager, traveled from Saratoga, New York, to present the group with a check for $5,500. Full story here.
- The Fulton Veterans Council held their annual POW/MIA/911 event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fulton on Friday, September 16. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Old City Hall building will find itself under a complete transformation in the not to distant future; the Oswego Common Council voting unanimously Monday, September 12, to hold a public session on securing grant money for the old structure’s rehabilitation purposes. Full story here.
- On Monday, September 12, at about 7:43 p.m., the Oswego Police was dispatched to the intersection of East Utica Street and East First Street for a report of pedestrians being stuck by a motor vehicle. Full story here.
- A historic $600,00 signing agreement between the United States Army Corp of Engineers and the Port of Oswego Authority took place on Tuesday, September 13 at the POA east dock; a significant gesture in moving forward with plans to deepen the Oswego Harbor for improved port commerce. Full story here.
- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, September 15, the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The 2022-2023 Emergency Planning brochure for the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant is now online at www.oswegocounty.com/emo. Full story here.
- The staff of the Oswego County Office for the Aging/NY Connects (OFA) continues to visit communities around Oswego County to offer program information and application assistance to those who are unable to visit the Oswego office. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department reported Wednesday, September 14, that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus (WNV) were found in a single mosquito pool (sample) in the town of West Monroe. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature recognized September as National Preparedness Month during its full meeting on Sept. 15. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: