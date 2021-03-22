Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup 3/13 – 3/20/2021

March 22, 2021 Shea O'Malley
Oswego County Today Weekly Roundup graphic by Fred Reed.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.

Wedding Receptions, Catered Events Can Now Resume Statewide

Oswego County Health Department Works With Local Businesses To Get Ready For Spring Events

Mayor Barlow Announces K-9 Crixus Retirement From Oswego Police Department

Fulton Common Council Approves Two Changes To City Code, Votes Down One

Hinmansville Bridge In Phoenix Closed After Being Struck By Vehicle

Mayor Barlow Announces Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site To Open In Downtown Oswego

Oswego County Observes Flood Safety Awareness Week

 

Fulton Woman Arrested After 6 Week-Old Puppy Dies From Ingesting Heroin

 

Oswego County Fire Coordinator Reminds Residents Of New York State Burn Ban

Print this entry

Discover more from Oswego County Today

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.