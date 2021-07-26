OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- On July 21, members of the Fulton Police Department responded to Oswego Urgent Care in Fulton for a male with wounds from an assault. Full story here.
- Brad Broadwell, executive director of the Fulton Community Development Agency and a native of Fulton, has spent around 40 years around the country and the world honing his skills in economic development and policy, and has now brought that experience to his hometown in Fulton. Full story here.
- The Fulton Lions Club is sponsoring a concert at Voorhees Park featuring the Anthony Joseph Swingtet at 6:30 to 8 p.m., Aug. 5. It was announced by David Guyer, club president. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the City of Oswego will be hosting a three-day public event at Breitbeck Park featuring carnival rides, games, food concessions, children’s activities, retail vendors, beer and wine garden and live music. Full story here.
- The Oswego City School District’s Board of Education was introduced to the Strategic Planning Committee’s key points that it came up with during six meetings since its inception at Tuesday’s meeting. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the City of Oswego has started a new community solar initiative with help from their Energy Consultant Creekwalk Consulting Group, LLC to assist with electric and gas procurement and assist with the reduction of the carbon footprint of city government. Full story here.
- New York Army National Guard Col. Matthew Liepke, an Oswego resident and a partner in the practice of Port City Family Medicine, took command of the New York Army National Guard’s Medical Command, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Many volunteers have stepped up to join Oswego County in ongoing battle against the coronavirus. Retired nurse Marygrace Fronk, RN, is honored this week for her foresight and initiative. Full story here.
- The shifting sands of the Lake Ontario shoreline have created a recurring problem for recreational boaters, virtually blocking the outlet between North Sandy Pond and the open waters of the smallest Great Lake. Full story here.
- In a roll call vote, the Oswego County Legislature passed a vote to accept funds from Health Research, Inc for reopening schools during the July 15 meeting. Full story here.
- On July 20, State Police in Hastings arrested two Constantia, New York, residents after an argument lead to shots fired. Full story here.
- On July 20, Takieme L. Jackson, age 30 from Camillus, New York, was arrested for Robbery 1st degree, a class “B” felony for his involvement with an armed robbery incident that occurred July 13 in Hannibal. Full story here.
- Friday brought a close to the National Center for Rural Road Safety’s Rural Road Safety Awareness Week (RRSAW), the second campaign to mitigate serious injuries. Full story here.
