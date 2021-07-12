OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news
- The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, July 6, and approved a resolution that would shorten the time frame of a rental permit in the city from five years to three years. Full story here.
- During Tuesday night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, July 6, residents and the council discussed nuisance abatement, city property sales, and crosswalk safety. Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met in person for the first time since the pandemic Tuesday night, July 6, for its reorganizational meeting, followed by a regular meeting. Full story here.
City of Oswego news
- On a beautiful and sunny afternoon, the City of Oswego hosted an Independence Day celebration in the form of a block party Sunday on West First Street. Photo gallery here.
- Four years ago this month, the City of Oswego started an annual tradition of honoring the late Mary Gosek, as Mayor Billy Barlow declared each and every July 30, starting in 2018, to be Mary E. Gosek Day, her birthday. Now, the non-profit she founded, Peaceful Remedies, will host its second annual Miles for Mary challenge to raise awareness for the organization. Full story here.
- Seventy-five years ago yesterday, July 8, 54 campers strolled across 40 Camp Health Rd. to an open field, a campsite that would go on to host three generations and counting of campers. Now, Camp Hollis celebrates its 75th anniversary with special guests making the trek to the campsite to see where the camp stands today. Full story here.
Oswego County news
- Fairways and Dreams, now open for business at 6919 Route 3 in Pulaski, provides a variety of amenities for those wishing to enjoy the quiet and scenic beauty of the rolling hills that rise along the edge of Lake Ontario. Full story here.
- The Oswego City County Youth Bureau, Oswego Police Department and Phoenix Police Department has teamed up to form a toy/necessities drive for Golisano Hospital. Full story here.
- Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: June 28 – July 6 can be found here.
- The proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary achieved another significant milestone yesterday when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officially released its draft proposal to designate up to 1,786 square miles in eastern Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River as a National Marine Sanctuary. Full story here.
State news
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday, July 8, that New York plans to explore the potential role of green hydrogen as part of the State’s comprehensive decarbonization strategy. Full story here.
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday, July 9, that $7.8 million is available through the Low Carbon Pathways for Multifamily Buildings program for owners or managers of multifamily buildings to implement low carbon solutions as part of planned upgrades. Full story here.
