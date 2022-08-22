OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
- The Fulton Police Department’s Bike Patrol and K-9 unit are making a difference in both department effectiveness and bringing officers closer to the community they serve, according to Mayor Deana Michaels. Full story here.
- The Fulton Common Council met briefly Tuesday, August 16, when it voted to pass a handful of resolutions, including the approval of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Full story here.
- Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday Dasher Dollars program, they are launching a summer edition, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Full story here.
- The Buccaneer Boosters partnered with the Oswego City School District recently by donating new graphics that showcase Buc Pride at the Oswego High School cafeteria. Full story here.
- Oswego Health and the U.S. Army are finding common ground through the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program during a cooperative signing event held in downtown Oswego, Thursday, August 18. Full story here.
- The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special end of summer Labor Day campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Full story here.
- On Sunday night, August 14, at approximately 11:56 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a suspicious incident in the Town of New Haven involving a Mexico School District bus backing out of a driveway with a young male reported to be driving it. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department announced that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in two mosquito pools (samples). One was in the town of Mexico and the other was in the town of Albion. Full story here.
- The 2022 edition of the time honored Oswego County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, August 17, and last[ed] through Sunday, August 21. Full story here.
- For individuals dealing with substance abuse disorder the consequences can be lethal. According to NY/NJHIDTA (NY/NJ High Impact Drug Trafficking Area) there were 32 fatal overdoses in Oswego County in 2021. Full story here.
