OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The City of Fulton announced a transformational project to add handicap accessible features at Foster Park. Full story here.
- Fulton’s Fall Festival “Cider and Sweaters” has over 80 vendors signed up for the day. Full story here.
- Mayor Deana Michaels announced a fall 2021 “Fulton Forward Beautification Blitz” in collaboration with Carpenters Local 277. Full story here.
- When Adam Howard was 16 years old and saw his cousin wave to the driver of a fire truck that honked its horn at them as a hello, he knew two things: he wanted to ride that fire truck and he wanted to help people. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the City of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 30 at noon. Full story here.
- Standing at Fort Ontario with Oswego County advocates and elected officials, U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) encouraged Central New Yorkers to participate in the public comment period for the National Park Service’s (NPS) Fort Ontario Study. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced a POW/MIA Recognition Day remembrance ceremony and watchfire event to be held on September 17, 2021, at the Fort Ontario State Historic Site. Full story here.
- Heavy construction to redesign East First Street between State Route 104 and East Cayuga Street is expected to begin after Labor Day, according to Mayor Billy Barlow, the same construction that will temporarily impact traffic flow and parking in the area. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The quiet woodlands of Winona once again came alive with the sights and sounds of runners and their supporters as the annual Deer Fly Run took place on Saturday, August 28. Full story here.
- After seeing a high demand for outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Oswego plans to add to its local park adjacent to the town clerk’s office. Full story here.
- State Police is searching for missing teenager Emane M. Bouffard, 17, who was last seen on August 22 in the town of Oswego. Full story here.
- The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 annual Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed exhibition. Full story here.
- With the calendar continuing to turn and the fall fast approaching, apples are getting ready for harvest. Oswego County has a myriad of excellent orchards for U-Pick apples, as well as baked goods and jams. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department reports that two horses in the town of Palermo died earlier last week of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released Friday by the state Department of Health. Full story here.
