Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: February 13 – February 19

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Oswego County Opportunities has launched an initiative that provides community members with access to a confidential internet room at its main office at 239 Oneida St. in Fulton. Full story here.
- The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) fundraising committee has announced the start of the 2022 Fundraising Campaign. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- In a narrowly completed time-frame, the Port of Oswego was unanimously granted approval by the Oswego Common Council for a wind-mill project during a Common Council meeting, Monday, February 14. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced an initiative through a partnership with the City of Oswego Economic Development Office and FoodFetched, an Ogdensburg based food delivery service company, to waive delivery fees and service charges for food delivery for city residents from March 1 through March 13. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced a $20,000 grant to Art’s Parts N’ More to relocate to Oswego. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Cross-country ski racers from across the U.S. gathered on the morning of Saturday, February 12 , 2022, to meet the challenge of the Walter Chapman 50K, along with the 25k and 12.5k Tourathon Cross Country Ski races. Full story here.
- State Police in Hastings is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred on February 15, 2022, on County Route 37 in the town of West Monroe. Full story here.
- State Police in Hastings arrested Christopher D. Ariola, age 38 from West Monroe, New York, for Arson 2nd degree (B-felony), Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (D-felony), Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D-felony), and Resisting Arrest (A-misdemeanor), following a fire at his residence. Full story here.
- The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) hosted its 2022 annual meeting Tuesday, February 15. Full story here.
- Oswego County is providing more than 30,000 free at-home COVID-19 testing kits to county residents in the coming weeks. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county, including upcoming clinics in Fulton, Oswego and Pulaski. Full story here.
- A four-week summer day camp program is coming to Camp Zerbe in July. Full story here.
