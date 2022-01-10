OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Common Council welcomed Dan Farfaglia and Ethan Parkhurst to the council January 1 with a swearing in ceremony and the first meeting of the year. Full story here.
- The Fulton Common Council met for the first time for 2022 yesterday, January 1, and re-elected Audrey Avery as president, along with several appointments. Full story here.
- The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Fulton reopened January 4, for in-person operations, marking the end of a nearly two-year closure spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District announced to that due to increased positive COVID-19 cases in the district, the schools would not be open January 7. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego City School District Board of Education met virtually on the evening of January 4, 2022. Full story here.
- The Oswego City School District is called an emergency snow day for January 7, and will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 10, due to anticipated weather concerns and a rise in COVID-19-related staffing issues, according to a letter from Superintendent Mathis Calvin III. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow has now implemented the on-street winter parking ban, prohibiting on-street parking in the city of Oswego from midnight to 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods and 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. in downtown areas. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) is distributing the 5,310 COVID-19 home test kits the county received from New York State this week to vulnerable populations through partnerships with local service agencies. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature met yesterday, January 6, after new and returning legislators were sworn in by Oswego County Court Judge Karen Brandt. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department is adopting updated guidance from the New York State Department of Health (DOH) that shortens the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods to five days in most cases. Full story here.
- Notice is hereby given that a virtual public hearing will be held by the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (CNYRTA) on February 2, 2022 from noon to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The purpose of the hearing will be the consideration of a fare restructuring, to take effect on or about March 7, 2022, for Centro bus systems in the Cities of Oswego and Fulton, and commuter bus service in Oswego County. Full story here.
State news:
- Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday, January 5, delivered her 2022 State of the State Address, outlining her plan for a New Era for New York. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
