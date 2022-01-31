OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met virtually Tuesday, January 25 and discussed social-emotional learning in the district. Full story here.
- Wednesday, January 26, at about 5:20 p.m., the Fulton Police and Fire Department were dispatched to 121 W. First St. S. for a reported fire. During fire suppression operations, firefighters located a person deceased in one of the apartments. Full story here.
- The Second Annual City of Fulton Snowman Building Contest has been announced by the City of Fulton Department of Parks & Recreation. All residents within the 13069 area are eligible and the contest is free to enter. Full story here.
- On Tuesday, January 25 at 7:06 p.m., Fulton Fire Department “D” crew responded to 111 N. 7th St. for a possible basement fire. Five occupants of the building were displaced and helped by the local Red Cross and family. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego Public Library is pleased to announce that curbside pickup of holds has been added back to its services. Full story here.
- Farnham Family Services will find a new home along George Street in the City of Oswego, the Oswego Common Council unanimously passing a resolution to sell a parcel of city-owned real estate to the treatment center during the Common Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the upcoming installation of several electric car charging stations throughout the City of Oswego. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow, in partnership with Wayne Drugs, announced a drive-thru COVID-19 booster clinic in the City of Oswego at the East Side Fire Station on Saturday, February 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The freshly frosted forest of Winona was host to two well attended winter racing events on the weekend of January 22-23, 2022. Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup updated the public in his biweekly video. In today’s video, he discussed COVID-19 medicine, reporting, and mask mandates. Full story here.
- State Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that occurred around 4:15 p.m. January 27, 2022, on Fuller Road in the town of Hastings, New York. Full story here.
- Oswego County Tourism and Public Information Coordinator Janet Clerkin was honored by the full legislature at its organizational meeting on January 6. The recognition comes as Clerkin retires from her post after 37 years of service to the county. Full story here.
