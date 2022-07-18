Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 10 – July 16

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The annual Fulton Porchfest was held Sunday, July 10, in the Vorhees Park area, where musical acts performed for audiences on the porches of volunteers. Photo gallery here.
- The City of Fulton has begun a multitude of milling/repaving projects throughout the city, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Full story here.
- The Fulton Common Council met, Tuesday, July 12, when it approved four separate resolutions that allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Full story here.
- On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Juan Rivera, 47, of Fulton, New York, was arrested for Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- On Monday, July 11, the Oswego City Police Department Drug Task Force in conjunction with the Oswego City Police Department patrol division conducted a traffic stop that led to an investigation and arrest of three for criminal possession of a weapon. Full story here.
- The Oswego Common Council held their bi-monthly meeting Monday, June 11, the session brief with only seven items put to vote on the agenda. All resolutions were unanimously passed. Full story here.
- Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, state and city officials gathered together to officially celebrate the completion of the Harborview Square apartment complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tuesday, July 13. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday, July 15, the start of construction on the O&W Pedestrian Bridge lighting project over the Oswego River and canal system in downtown Oswego. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- New York State and Oswego County officials recently met to create a plan to deal with the slow-burning silo fire at the Attis ethanol plant which has been the subject of complaints for Volney and Fulton residents due to an unpleasant odor. Full story here.
- As the summer marches on, U-Pick season is in full swing, with several local orchards offering fresh berries and more over the next couple of months. Full story here.
- On Thursday, July 14, 2022, State Police arrested Neil W. Ashley, age 40 from Syracuse, New York, for Kidnapping 2nd degree, a class “B” felony. Full story here.
- Legislator James Karasek led the charge on Thursday, July 14, speaking on behalf of People with Disabilities, in honor of Americans with Disabilities Awareness Day during the monthly County Legislature meeting. Full story here.
- As another brilliant summer on North Sandy Pond gets into full swing, the Sandy Pond Channel Maintenance Association continues to search for a permanent solution to the ongoing challenges to navigation that face the narrow passage to Lake Ontario. Full story here.
