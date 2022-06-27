Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: June 19 – June 25

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, June 21, when it approved resolutions having to do with improving the shoreline canal at Davis Standard. Full story here.
- Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, has hired one new team member and welcomed two former team members back to the agency. Full story here.
- Penny Halstead is a 2022 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Block Leader and was moved when she heard about the work that the Fulton American Legion was looking to complete. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Fitzhugh Park Elementary School will have a new principal for the start of the 2022-23 school year; Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III welcoming incoming principal Amy Molloy to last week’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday, June 21. Full story here.
- The past two years have offered a variety of challenges for schoolchildren, so helping kids avoid the “summer slide” – while still enjoying this break time – is more important than ever, said SUNY Oswego counseling and psychological services faculty member Michelle Storie. Full story here.
- Summer readers are sure to enjoy a good book when Oswego Bookmobile drives into their neighborhoods this summer. The Bookmobile program begins on July 5, 2022 and ends on August 19, 2022. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Legislature passed a resolution to donate 20 bullet-proof vests to Ukrainian humanitarian workers during a special meeting in April. Full story here.
- The Winona Forest Recreation Association, widely known for hosting racing events in the forest on the west shoulder of Tug Hill, shared the delights of cycling on the myriad trails with a diverse group of outdoor lovers on Saturday, June 18. Full story here.
- On Wednesday, June 22, State Police in Hastings arrested a Central Square woman following an investigation into a fatal car crash that occurred in April. Full story here.
- The Village of Pulaski, New York, celebrated a recently created tradition on the evening of Thursday, June 23, gathering along the streets of the small town to celebrate Pulaski Academy and Central School’s class of 2022. Full story here.
- Summer is here, and the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau has a few open spots left for the 2022 season at Camp Hollis. Residential campers, aged 8 to 14, will enjoy a fun-filled, weeklong, overnight camping experience on the shores of beautiful Lake Ontario. Full story here.
- Interim Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special statewide effort to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign will start Friday, July 1 and run through Tuesday, July 5. Full story here.
