Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: May 28 – June 3

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: May 28 – June 3

City of Fulton news:

Fulton is hosting their annual Fulton Porchfest in the Voorhees Park neighborhood on July 9. The event will feature live music from local musicians in the Fulton area. The city is also hosting the Fulton Chalkfest on the same day. See full story here.

Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) and MacKenzie-Childs will be hosting a hiring event in the City of Fulton on Monday, June 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. See full story here.

The Fulton and Brewerton Speedway’s Pace Car Rides is returning again, with Brewerton Speedway pace car rides starting on Friday, June 2, and Fulton Speedway pace car rides beginning on Saturday, June 10. See full story here.

City of Oswego news:

The Oswego Police Department has identified the suspect involved in a May 27 shooting at “The Sting” bar in Oswego. A Warrant of Arrest has been issued for James N. Stewart of Warners, NY. See full story here.

The Rotary Club of Oswego celebrated 100 Oswego High School students for their academic accomplishments; the organization recognizing 25 students from each grade-level. See full story here.

Mayor Billy Barlow announced the reservation portal for the Oswego Sunset Tiki Tours will open at noon on Friday, June 2. Reservations can be made on-line https://rentals.oswegony.org on a first-come, first serve basis. New this year a non-refundable $50 deposit is required. See full story here.

Oswego County news:

The Central Square American Legion Fuller Taylor Post #915 is hosting a a Female Veteran Celebration Day on Saturday, June 10. The event celebrates and recognizes women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, giving them an opportunity to connect with other female veterans. See full story here.

The towns of Sandy Creek and Lacona honored fallen Armed Service members in observance of Memorial Day. See full story here.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal accident in the Town of Hannibal on May 29. Thomas Leonard of Hannibal, passed away in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on County Route 7. Leonard was driving a 2019 Can-Am Spyder at the time of the accident. See full story here.

More news can be found in the links below:

