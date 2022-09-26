Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
- The Fulton Lions Club has announced that they will be hosting their annual Mane Event comedy night with comedian Milo Johnson on Friday, October 14, at the Fulton Polish Home. Full story here.
- During a brief Fulton Common Council meeting on Tuesday, September 20, the council listened to concerns regarding plans for Nestle Building 30 and then approved all items on the agenda. Full story here.
- On Thursday, September 22, city of Fulton officials held a historical dedication for two blocks on West Broadway to celebrate their being listed on the National and New York State Registers of Historic Places. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Staff and volunteers at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego, will soon be leading lantern tours of the Fort Ontario Military Reservation National Register District. Full story here.
- For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development. Full story here.
- Long term district plans were discussed during last night’s Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, September 20, including the possible repurposing of Frederick Leighton Elementary School. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Friday, September 23, the opening of a new $550,000 playground in Breitbeck Park. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Health Department will hold a special clinic to offer booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine to those aged 12 and over. The clinic will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Full story here.
- Sunday, September 18, 2022, saw the running of the Mexico Chamber of Commerce 5k Cider Run. Full story here.
- ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his monthly video update on Thursday, September 22. In this month’s video, he discussed updates within the county, including ARPA funding, changes to DSS and the Oswego DMV. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: