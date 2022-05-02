OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a spring job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the Fulton War Memorial at 609 W. Broadway in Fulton. Full story here.
- Fulton Block Builders (FBB) will host an outdoor plant swap in conjunction with Fulton Parks and Recreation on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. until noon at Bullhead Point in Fulton. Full story here.
- Recently, Brookfield Renewable donated $5,500 to the Fulton Block Builders (FBB) program. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Safe passage of windmill blades and construction parts through the city of Oswego will now find a more practical transportation route; a measure passed during an Oswego Common Council meeting, Monday, April 25. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the city of Oswego Department of Public Works has started construction on the demolition of the current playground at Breitbeck Park to make space for the incoming $550,000 playground to be built in June. Full story here.
- The Oswego Police Department recently responded to a felony criminal mischief complaint on West 3rd Street at the corner of West Oneida Street. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County announced that West Fifth Street Road in the towns of Oswego, Minetto and Granby has been transferred to the County and renamed County Route 25. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department is altering vaccine clinic schedules moving forward to maintain operational efficiency with lower-than-expected patient volumes. Health staff will continue weekly clinics on Tuesdays but move to once monthly Wednesday clinics through the summer months. Full story here.
- Oswego County residents will find more relief at the pumps this June, the Oswego County Legislature moving the previous $4 gas cap down to $3 during a special meeting held yesterday, April 26. Full story here.
- On April 25, 2022, the Oswego Police Department (OPD) was made aware of a stolen vehicle that was reported to the Fulton Police Department (FPD) in the city of Fulton. Full story here.
- On Saturday, April 23, the Fulton Police Department conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on West Broadway near Phillips Street, in the city of Fulton, after an officer observed the operator fail to signal two turns. Full story here.
