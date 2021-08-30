OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met August 24, and Fulton residents addressed the BOE regarding their thoughts on face masks in school. Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met and discussed reopening policies, enrollment and updates within the district. Full story here.
- State Police in Pulaski is investigating a fatal car/motorcycle crash on County Route 176 in the town of Volney, New York. Full story here.
- On Friday, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels shared the news that an old house is set to be torn down after “years of concern.” Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow has proposed his 2022 city operating budget to the Oswego Common Council, his sixth budget as mayor. Full story here.
- During last Monday’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Billy Barlow offered a message regarding his proposed budget for the city in 2022. Full story here.
- At last Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting for the Oswego City School District, the board reached a consensus on the district’s Reopening Plan, allowing the district to move the plan along to the next stages which include posting it and “implementing it with integrity,” as Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said. Full story here.
- One day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, President Deborah Stanley announced on Wednesday, August 25 that all SUNY Oswego students must complete a full vaccine series by Monday, September 27. Full story here.
- On August 13, 2021, representatives of St Joseph’s Church reported to the Oswego Police Department that several expensive articles that had been donated for the St Joseph’s Bazaar fundraiser were stolen from the church. Upon investigation it was determined that James Brown Jr, a 38 year old male from Fulton, had burglarized the church the day before and left the City of Oswego with the proceeds. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- On August 22, at 9:12 a.m., State Police in Pulaski responded to a reported motorcycle crash on State Route 3 in the town of Sandy Creek, which resulted in the death of the motorcyclist. Full story here.
- Tuesday, August 24, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted a pre-recorded video, which he said was recorded the previous week and released then, to update residents on COVID-19 and other topics in the county. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department announced on Thursday, August 26 that eight samples collected during the previous week have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus. Full story here.
- Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Alex Kurilovitch announced that Oswego County police agencies and the STOP-DWI program are participating in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving as people prepare for end-of-summer activities and Labor Day Weekend. Full story here.
State news:
- On Tuesday, August 24, Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York’s 57th governor, the first woman to do so. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: