OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Oswego Industries, a Fulton-based non-profit that supports people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, has received a $1,500 donation from the City of Fulton as part of its “Give Back & Give Thanks” campaign, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Full story here.
- Recently, Mark Southwick, Huhtamaki Plant Manager for Fulton Operations, presented Fulton Block Builders (FBB) Administrative Director Linda Eagan with a check for $3,000 to support FBB’s community revitalization grant program. Full story here.
- Three community information meetings are planned to answer questions about the 2022 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) programs and application process. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Timothy Rice will be the next Commissioner of the City of Oswego Department of Public Works. Full story here.
- Strong libraries help make strong communities. An entire community worked throughout 2021 to refinance the Oswego Public Library 30 years bonds used for building renovation and construction. Full story here.
- December 30, 2021, Ramona Cooper, 38, of Oswego, New York, was arrested for Attempted Murder in the second degree, Attempted Assault in the first degree, Assault in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree and Menacing in the second degree. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Across the country, retired personnel have come out to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, Oswego County recognizes Judy Watson for her help with their effort. Full story here.
- State Police in Fulton is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred on County Route 6 just south of Weller Road in the town of Volney, New York. Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his biweekly video update Tuesday, December 28. In this week’s video he discussed how the county is changing how it reports its COVID-19 numbers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s change in isolation and quarantine periods. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department is working with school districts to implement test-to-stay (TTS) programs in local schools that could minimize absenteeism and learning loss due to COVID-19 isolation and quarantine protocols. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) is distributing more than 50,000 KN95 face masks in collaboration with municipalities, school districts and community organizations. Full story here.
- According to the Oswego County Health Department, getting fully vaccinated – and getting the COVID-19 booster – is as important now as it has ever been with new cases of the virus on the rise and the Omicron variant spreading quickly across the county. This is especially critical for nursing home residents and the staff who care for them. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
