Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: June 11 – June 17

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: June 11 – June 17
City of Fulton news:
- The American Power Boat Association Fulton Championship is returning to Lake Neatahwanta at Recreation Park on Aug. 26-27; the last powerboat event occurring in the City of Fulton in the mid-1980’s. See full story here.
- The City of Fulton Summer Concert Series returns to the city this summer; a full lineup of entertainers coming to the lakeside and riverside venues this year. The concerts will run from June 29 – Aug 31. See full story here.
- The Fulton Lions Club installed Patrick Devendorf as their new president, as well as a slate of new officers for 2023-24 at a recent June meeting. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Former City of Oswego Recreation Department Director Anthony “Butch” Ponzi was recognized by the Oswego Common Council during their June 12 meeting. Ponzi, a longtime city employee, passed away on May 26 at the age of 83. See full story here.
- The H. Lee White Maritime Museum has announced tours of the West Pierced Lighthouse are being offered again for the summer season, beginning Friday, June 23. See full story here.
- Kristin Shanley-Graves plans to announce her campaign to run for Oswego City Court Judge, according to a press conference held Wednesday, June 14. Shanley-Graves has been practicing law in the City of Oswego for over 20 years. See full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the completion of the Sheldon Beach Transformation Project along the shore of Lake Ontario. The former gravel parking lot is now a beautiful park with water access, benches and picnic tables. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Mexico Edick-Hamlink Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 369 held a car show on Sunday, June 11, 2023; showcasing a variety of classic cars, modified hot rods, period restorations and collectable vehicles – all while honoring veterans and enjoying a day of fun in the sun! See full story here.
- The Pulaski Police Department hath has started a new summer campaign called “Cops and Cones”; an initiative to promote good will with youth in the town by offering free ice cream gift certificates for good deeds being done. See full story here.
- Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services, has announced that OCO Nutrition Services is participating in this year’s Summer Food Service Program. Breakfast and lunches will be provided to all children free of charge, at various locations throughout the county. See full story here
