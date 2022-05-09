OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, May 3, when it voted on several resolutions, including measures taken to begin making improvements throughout the city. Full story here.
- Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, along with members of the Fulton Common Council, and other city department heads, will be walking city neighborhoods beginning this month to identify safety concerns and address unsightly neighborhood blight. Full story here.
- Cayuga Community College formally opened its Fulton Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI) on Thursday, celebrating a new facility geared toward supporting the current and future workforce as well as regional employers. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- On Monday, May 2, 2022, at 12:51 p.m., the Oswego Police Department was dispatched to a residence on East 7th Street for a domestic dispute complaint that led to a standoff with police. Full story here.
- Oswego Health and the city of Oswego are kicking off Healthcare Awareness Month on the right foot, honoring the systems healthcare workers and employees during a ceremony held Monday, May 2. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced that residents and motorists in the city of Oswego should prepare for widespread road construction as the city begins the 2022 road paving project on Wednesday, May 4. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The nationally known hotspot for migratory bird sightings in the Town of Mexico is in full swing as the migration season draws large groups of bird lovers to witness the annual spectacle. Full story here.
- SUNY Oswego’s Barbara Shineman Summer Scholars programs will gather three of the college’s popular children’s offerings – Exploring Nature, the Sheldon Institute and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Camp – for six consecutive weeks in July and August. Full story here.
- A Mexico High School freshman’s writing has been selected for a prestigious publication that will be housed in the Library House of Congress in the nation’s capital. Full story here.
- Ten John C. Birdlebough High School students were recently lauded for their volunteer efforts during this year’s Presidential Youth Service Awards ceremony. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
missing or outdated ad config for local savings