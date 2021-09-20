OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Tournament Champs! The Ghostbusters Men’s Team, sponsored by Barnett Forest Products, captured first place in Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) first-ever Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Full story here.
- Oswego Health’s COO and Executive Vice President Michael Backus joined Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently to discuss his role in the organization, his vision, and the growing health care system that services the Oswego County area. Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met Tuesday, September 14, and discussed the first week of school and other updates. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Common Council was unable to vote on Mayor Billy Barlow’s 2022 Operating Budget for the City of Oswego on Monday night at the city’s Common Council meeting due to some issues with the tax levy and general municipal laws associated with it. Full story here.
- According to a police report released this week, on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:38 p.m. the Oswego City Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress at the Oswego High School. It was reported to police that there were several individuals fighting outside of the football field, and three people were arrested. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) will host a special presentation on Saturday, September 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the community room of the historic Oswego Public Library at 120 E. Second St. in Oswego. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- September is National Preparedness Month, an annual observance to remind all Americans how important it is for individuals, families and communities to be prepared for disasters and emergencies that can happen at any time. This year’s theme, ‘Prepare to Protect,’ highlights how preparing for disaster protects everyone. Full story here.
- Oswego County’s Health Department and Emergency Management Office (EMO) have joined forces to bring COVID-19 vaccinations and testing and other government services to various locations around the county, thanks to the new “Healthy for Life” trailer. Full story here.
- On September 16 at around 11:38 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 481 between County Route 57 and Van Buren Drive in the Town of Volney. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department announced that the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in one mosquito sample, and the West Nile virus (WNV) was found in another, separate mosquito sample. Both samples were taken last week from the village of Central Square. Full story here.
- On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered a temporary restraining order on New York State’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers, suspending the mandate that was the reason for protest near the Oswego Hospital last weekend. Full story here.
- Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced an update to the weekly COVID-19 report that was issued on Monday, Sept. 13, as well as the availability of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and additional hours for the COVID-19 Hotline. Full story here.
- A determined group of patriotic mothers have succeeded in placing colorful banners honoring the veterans of Sandy Creek and Lacona along the quiet streets of these North Country villages. Full story here.
