OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- September 20, 2021 was National Addiction Professionals Day, and Farnham Family Services joined the movement and celebrated the vital players of the health system and continuum of care – addiction professionals. Full story here.
- The Fulton Common Council met briefly Tuesday, September 21, for two public hearings and to approve a few resolutions. Full story here.
- Fulton Youth Hockey is excited to announce its plans for the 2021/2022 season. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The New York State Department of Transportation announced the completion of construction the fourth of five projects awarded to the Port Authority of Oswego, Oswego County, through the State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). Full story here.
- Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III shared with the board of education that students at the middle and high school will regain access to their lockers, after transitioning back to fully in-person learning. Full story here.
- At Wednesday’s special Common Council meeting, the council was able to approve Mayor Billy Barlow’s city budget for 2022. Full story here.
- Earlier this month, the Oswego City Police Department brought back its Three P’s program to help educate SUNY Oswego students who live off-campus. Full story here.
- New York State Supreme Court Justice Gregory R. Gilbert issued a decision today annulling the motion approved by Port of Oswego Authority’s Board of Directors during a meeting last December, which authorized the reconfiguration and construction of the Dome 4 grain storage structure that obscures the view of the Oswego Lighthouse. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The 2021-2022 Public Information Brochure for the Oswego County radiological emergency plan is available online here. Printed copies are available by calling 800-220-2159. Full story here.
- As the calendar creeps forward to the autumn season, Ontario Orchards hosted its fifth annual Fall Jamboree, a celebration with U-Pick apples, bounce houses and various food vendors. Photo gallery here.
- Runners were greeted with perfect autumn conditions to take on the challenge of the Cider Run over the streets of Mexico on Sunday, September 19. Full story here.
- According to state police, on September 20, 201, at 4:44 p.m., State Police responded to the Maytag Coin Laundry Mat parking lot located at 3364 Main Street in the village of Mexico, New York, for a 2-year-old boy from Williamstown, New York, that was struck by a vehicle. Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup updated county residents on COVID-19 and fishing in the county’s waters. Full story here.
- The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School capped off its Spirit Week with a visit from former National Football League player Ed Dickson. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department announced that two more mosquito samples collected last week from the town of West Monroe have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). Full story here.
- On Friday, September 24, 2021, the State Police, along with the Central Square Police Department and DEA, executed search warrants at Lake Smoke and Vape Shop and E-Shop Vape Shop in Central Square, New York. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.