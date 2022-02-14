Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: February 6 – February 12

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Fulton Police have now released the identity of the victim of a fatal fire on January 26, 2022, in Fulton. Full story here.
- Manhattan resident, Lawrence Kelly, recently joined Fulton Sunrise Rotary for a Zoom meeting. In 2020 Kelly became known across the U.S., and perhaps beyond, by the name “Miracle Larry.” Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met virtually Tuesday, February 8, and discussed monitoring social-emotional wellness and contributing factors to the district budget. Full story here.
- Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has announced a new incentive for its 2022 Block Leaders. Block Leaders are the neighbors who decide to step forward and start knocking on doors until 5 to 15 of their neighbors say they want to participate in a Block Challenge. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced new administration appointments for city government. Barlow has appointed Danielle Hayden as the next Director of Personnel for the City of Oswego. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced he has filled existing vacancies on the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Board of Directors with two local students, Joscelyn Coniski and Stephanie Sprague. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow has issued a statement approving the Port of Oswego’s proposed windmill transport project. Statement here.
Oswego County news:
- County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed county residents Tuesday, February 8, and discussed the next vaccination clinic, tax exemption renewal processes, and the 2022 Lake Ontario Lecture Series. Full story here.
- Pulaski’s Community Cupboard Food Pantry will be the recipient of a welcome donation thanks to the efforts of caring community members. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee recognized Criminal Investigator James Johnson II, along with a moment of silence to honor former Legislator Ed Sohoski during the county legislative meeting, Thursday, February 10. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county, including upcoming clinics in Oswego and Fulton that offer pediatric doses for children aged 5 to 11 years. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: