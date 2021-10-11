OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Between September 14 and September 22, the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed search warrants in the City of Fulton, leading to the arrest of five Fulton residents and the seizure of over 15 grams of fentanyl and over 500 bags of a compound of heroin and fentanyl. Full story here.
- Ray Bodley High School students learned remotely, Tuesday, October 5, due to a report of a “potential threat” against the high school, according to FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino. Full story here.
- At the Common Council meeting, Tuesday, October 5, members of the public spoke during four public hearings, and the council approved all but one of the topics – granting a special use permit to OH Properties to avoid city code requirements for a sign. Full story here.
- The City of Fulton held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier Friday, October 8, for the Oswego River Pathfinder Trail and dedicated the pier to the late former Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr. Full story here.
- The Fulton community gathered Saturday, October 9, for the first Fulton Fall Festival, “Cider and Sweaters.” Photo gallery here.
City of Oswego news:
- At the Oswego City School District Board of Education meeting, King + King Architects, a firm working on the district’s Capital Project, offered an update for every phase of the project, including a new budget that is expected to be $24,262,098 over the expected pre-referendum budget. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board joined numerous other agencies Wednesday morning, October 6, to participate in National Walk and Bike to School Day for the fifth consecutive year. Full story here.
- On Wednesday, the City of Oswego kicked off its Super DIRT Week celebration with a myriad of race cars that paraded through the city. The parade marked the 49th DIRT Week, which has been hosted by the Oswego Speedway since 2016. Full story here.
- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announced it has entered into an agreement with the Port of Oswego to lease a 780,000-bushel grain storage facility at the port’s Grain Export Center. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced several members of the Oswego Police Department were recently recognized and awarded for excellence in police service at the annual Central New York Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Ceremony. Full story here.
- October 9 marked the end of the annual Fire Prevention Week, a nation-wide movement dedicated to teaching Americans how to stay safe in the event of a fire, including here in Oswego County. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is seeking proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations for youth development programming in anticipation of limited funding being made available in 2022. Full story here.
- The Family Fall Festival was celebrated at the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek on October 1,2, and 3, 2021. Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup published a prerecorded video, October 5, updating the public on COVID-19 and accessing child care. Full story here.
- Oswego County is selling approximately 90 parcels of tax delinquent properties at its annual tax property auction. Full story here.
- SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley today released that beginning October 13, spectators at indoor events at the college must show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or of a negative COVID-19 test. Full story here.
