OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Early Thursday, June 17, Fulton Police initiated a traffic stop on the Broadway Bridge, which led to a pursuit and arrest of Michael Hemingway, 35 years old. Full story here.
- At approximately midnight on Sunday, June 13, Fulton Police responded to Gilbert’s Grove Apartments for a reported armed robbery. Friday, June 18, Fulton Police arrested Jevan W. Alvarado, 26 years old, of Fulton, for the robbery and related charges. Full story here.
- At approximately 8 p.m. on May 23, 2021, a man walked into the Fulton Police Department and claimed that three males had entered his residence on Fay Street, without his permission, which led to the arrest of Chad J. Munger, 44 years old, of Fulton, on Friday, June 18. Full story here.
- The Fulton Common Council met Friday afternoon for a special meeting for a public hearing and to vote in regards to plans of an electronic sign the Fulton Polish Home hopes to install to announce events. The council also re-voted on items from the previous meeting held on Tuesday, June 15, after realizing they did not officially meet quorum due to the end of COVID-19 restrictions, and therefore being allowed to be virtually present in a council meeting. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- After recently returning home from the hospital, Toby McIntosh was surprised by a crowd of family and friends who set up a drive by right in front of McIntosh’s house Sunday morning, June 13. Full story here.
- After years of planning, securing funding and construction, Mayor Billy Barlow welcomed local and state officials to a ribbon cutting ceremony, debuting the new Wright’s Marina Landing, Monday, June 14. Full story here.
- On Saturday, June 12, Marcus M. Miller, 38, of Oswego, New York, was arrested for robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday, June 17, the return of the Oswego Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park beginning on Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- With the summer heat fast approaching and school ending, families will begin to spend their time outside, enjoying what Oswego has to offer, including the new splash pad at Breitbeck Park. While summer is a time for this outdoor fun, it is important to exercise caution in extreme heat and even when swimming. Full story here.
- For last week’s COVID-19 Statistics report, see here. Note: Beginning today Oswego County Today will now post its weekly statistics update on Monday afternoons after the county results are released, and will also report on the county’s bi-weekly videos on the Tuesdays they are released.
- The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is participating in this year’s Pulaski Farmer’s Market held in South Park and providing free art projects for kids to enjoy every Friday. Full story here.
- Lori Halstead, Coordinator of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services, has announced that OCO is participating in this year’s Summer Food Service Program. Funded through the USDA and Administered locally by the New York State Education Department, the Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to children throughout the summer months. Full story here.
State news:
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday, June 14, the 2021 New York State Fair, an end-of-summer celebration at the New York State Fairgrounds from August 20 to September 6 in Syracuse, will increase capacity to 100% and reopen many popular buildings with additional vendors, given the significant progress New Yorkers have made against COVID-19. Full story here.
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Tuesday announced Tuesday, June 15, that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted immediately as 70% of New Yorkers aged 18 or older have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination series. Full story here.
