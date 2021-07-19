OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Fulton residents gathered in the Vorhees Park area July 11 from noon to four to watch live performances from a variety of musicians on volunteers’ porches for the Fulton Porchfest. Photo gallery here.
- Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Executive Director Laurie Davis for 25 years of service. Full story here.
- In an effort to better detect breast cancer in its patients, Oswego Health has invested in upgraded technology, a 3D mammography unit, which is now housed in its Fulton Medical Center and Oswego Hospital locations with plans to expand it to its Pulaski and Central Square locations as well. Full story here.
- On July 15, Djaquinn Johnson of Syracuse and previously of Fulton, was sentenced to five years in state prison, along with three years post-release supervision, in Oswego County Court. Full story here.
- Mayor Deana Michaels announced the retirement of Fire Chief Shane Laws after more than 22 years of service to the City of Fulton Fire Department. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the City of Oswego has proceeded with the filing of a lawsuit against the Oswego Port Authority for the sudden construction of a massive storage facility. Full story here.
- To ensure that visitors and boaters enjoying the Oswego’s Wright’s Landing Marina can practice sun safety Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program (CPiA) has partnered with the City of Oswego to raise awareness of skin cancer and the importance of sun safety. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the creation of a new mini-concert series to be held at Wright’s Landing Marina called the “Rock the Docks” concert series. Full story here.
- Earlier this month, the City of Oswego debuted its partnership with Bird, an electric scooter company, which has been met with predominantly positive views from the public. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the City of Oswego will be hosting a three-day public event at Breitbeck Park featuring carnival rides, games, food concessions, children’s activities, retail vendors, beer and wine garden and live music. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at around 6:20 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Darrow Road, County Route 51 and County Route 6 in the Town of New Haven, New York, which resulted in the death of the sole driver. Full story here.
- Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update July 7 – July 12 can be found here.
- State Police released that on July 9, 2021, State Police arrested Ryan E. Bristol, age 29, from Altmar, New York, for one count of Criminal Sex Act 1st degree (B-felony), two counts Sex Abuse 1st degree (D-felony), and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-Misdemeanor). Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his biweekly video updating the community on what is going on in the county. In the video, video, he discussed the COVID-19 vaccine, Veteran of the Year award nominations and Fort Ontario. Full story here.
- In a roll call vote, the Oswego County Legislature passed a vote to accept funds from Health Research, Inc for reopening schools during the July 15 meeting. Full story here.
- The shifting sands of the Lake Ontario shoreline have created a recurring problem for recreational boaters, virtually blocking the outlet between North Sandy Pond and the open waters of the smallest Great Lake. Full story here.
