Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: June 12 – June 18

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- A new scholarship funded by industrial leader Huhtamaki will support Cayuga Community College students entering a manufacturing-related program at the college’s Fulton campus. Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met Tuesday, June 14, when it discussed spring sports and the district wide reading program. Full story here.
- Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization based in Fulton that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, held its 16th Annual Golf Tournament, presented by HealthWay, at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on June 11. Full story here.
- Each year Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recognizes an employee for their outstanding contributions and dedication to OCO’s mission of providing services that empower people, support communities and changes lives with the agency’s prestigious Amelia Whelahan Leadership Award. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow attended the Oswego Little League parade and addressed the players prior to the start of the season Saturday, June 11, while announcing a $75,000 grant to illuminate a second baseball field, known as Lagoe Field, at the Fort Ontario Baseball Complex. Full story here.
- Police reported that on Sunday, June 12, at about 8:31 a.m., the Oswego Police Department responded to the area of West Sixth Street at Niagara Street for a reported motor vehicle crash, which later resulted in the death of one juvenile. Full story here.
- The Oswego City Police Department are investigating several larceny complaints throughout the industrial area along Mitchell Street in the city of Oswego. Full story here.
- Oswego’s Pedestrian Bridge will soon illuminate the evening sky, the former train bridge next in line for an enhancement through a CFA grant, a measure unanimously passed during an Oswego Common Council meeting, Monday June 13. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego Paddlefest is back! The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will host the eighth annual event on Saturday, July 16. Full story here.
- ConnextCare is pleased to announce the kickoff to the 2022 Pulaski Site Project. Construction is set to begin June 20, 2022. Full story here.
- Automotive enthusiasts rolled into the expansive grounds of the Mexico Veterans of Foreign Wars Post on Sunday, June 12, to show off their polished custom and restored vehicles and raise funds for the organization’s support of veterans of all wars. Full story here.
- On Monday, June 13, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his monthly video update. In today’s video, he talked about resolutions passed during the legislature’s meeting on June 9 and changes in leadership in some county departments. Full story here.
- On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at around 8:01 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Sutton Road, south of Stewarts Corners Road, in the Town of Schroeppel. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Adriana Holley, 15 years old and a resident of the Town of Volney. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: